Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 494,648 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $241,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 292.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

