Nordea Investment Management AB Has $189.56 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $189,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

