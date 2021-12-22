Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

