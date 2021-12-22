Norman V. Schnipke Sells 454 Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $14,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 8,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552. United Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

