NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.21 and traded as low as C$8.72. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 101,413 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,549,247.35. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$361,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,009,789.90. Insiders sold a total of 371,270 shares of company stock worth $3,661,031 in the last 90 days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.