Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvve from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvve by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuvve by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

