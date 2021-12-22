NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,747.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,094.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.