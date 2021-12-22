NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

