Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,111 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

