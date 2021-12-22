Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $93,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $23.68.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

