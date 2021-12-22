Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

