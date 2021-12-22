Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Raised by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

