OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $6.38

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $894.78 million and approximately $244.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $6.38 or 0.00013058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00188792 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.