OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.71

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 4409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $662.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

