Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a market cap of $244.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

