Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$4.13. 51,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 26,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.10.

