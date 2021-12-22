PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010557 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00558625 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

