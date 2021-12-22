Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 275,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

