Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 91,311 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Luxfer makes up 2.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.27% of Luxfer worth $44,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.