Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,812 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. 116,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.