Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

PGRE stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 230,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

