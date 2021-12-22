Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

