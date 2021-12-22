Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post sales of $365.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.31. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.91 million, a PE ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

