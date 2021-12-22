Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,317. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

