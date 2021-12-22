Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Billion

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00210023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

