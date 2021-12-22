PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.63

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 28161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.