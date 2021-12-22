PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.