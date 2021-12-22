Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

