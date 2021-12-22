Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after acquiring an additional 121,882 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 425,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24.

