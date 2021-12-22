Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $250.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

