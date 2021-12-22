Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $264.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.