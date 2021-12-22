Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.