Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.54

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €191.54 ($215.21) and traded as high as €209.60 ($235.51). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €209.70 ($235.62), with a volume of 288,326 shares traded.

RI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($261.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €211.92 ($238.11).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €204.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €191.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

