Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 15,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,076.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

