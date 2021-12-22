Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 536,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844,285. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.