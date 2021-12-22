Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.