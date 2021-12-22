Phillip Goldstein Sells 2,542 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,387 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

