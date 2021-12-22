Phillip Goldstein Sells 2,542 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SPE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
