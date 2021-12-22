Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $1,034,964.76 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PINS stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,516,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

