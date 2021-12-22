Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

