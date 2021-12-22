Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $242.19 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $242.19 million and $563,567.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00337681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00139671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00088040 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003597 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,033,417 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.