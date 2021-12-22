Pivot Token Market Cap Reaches $503,538.80 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $503,538.80 and approximately $103,269.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00210600 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

