PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0035 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 0% lower against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.75 million and $4.55 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006837 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

