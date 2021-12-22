Polkadex Price Hits $10.17 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $45.79 million and approximately $354,027.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $10.17 or 0.00020859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.82 or 0.08113639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.05 or 0.99884304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

