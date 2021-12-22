Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.29.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of Popular stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Popular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 83.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.