Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.