Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.