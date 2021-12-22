ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.91 ($22.37).

Several brokerages recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($19.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €13.61 ($15.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €12.77 ($14.35) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

