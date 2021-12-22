Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.90 and a one year high of C$141.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$130.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

