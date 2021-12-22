Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $246.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.