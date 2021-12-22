Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Berry has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.